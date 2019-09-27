MESICK — Lawrence Earl Lewis Jr., "Skip," lifelong resident of Mesick, passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was 57 years old.

Skip was born on May 21, 1962 in Mesick, Michigan, to Lawrence Earl Lewis Sr. and Willie (Shaffer) Browne. He grew up and attended school in Mesick. Skip enjoyed spending time outdoors, as well as spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others.

He is survived by his three sons, Joesph (Emily) Lewis, Lawrence Earl Lewis III "Larry," and Daniel Michael Lewis; his step-daughter, Michelle Dawson; two sisters, Debra and Tammy;as well as his grandson, Trevor James Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Earl Lewis Sr. and Willie Browne, along with his brother, LCPL James Joseph Lewis "Jimmy."

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Minar Bible Church in Mesick with a luncheon following. His urn will be laid to rest along side his family at the Yuma Cemetery. 

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Joe Lewis.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. 

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.