MESICK — Lawrence Earl Lewis Jr., "Skip," lifelong resident of Mesick, passed away at home unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was 57 years old.
Skip was born on May 21, 1962 in Mesick, Michigan, to Lawrence Earl Lewis Sr. and Willie (Shaffer) Browne. He grew up and attended school in Mesick. Skip enjoyed spending time outdoors, as well as spending time with family and friends. He will be remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others.
He is survived by his three sons, Joesph (Emily) Lewis, Lawrence Earl Lewis III "Larry," and Daniel Michael Lewis; his step-daughter, Michelle Dawson; two sisters, Debra and Tammy;as well as his grandson, Trevor James Lewis.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Earl Lewis Sr. and Willie Browne, along with his brother, LCPL James Joseph Lewis "Jimmy."
Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Minar Bible Church in Mesick with a luncheon following. His urn will be laid to rest along side his family at the Yuma Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Joe Lewis.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
