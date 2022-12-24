Lawrence Ball Houts, "Larry", longtime resident of Fife Lake Michigan, died on Saturday December 17th, surrounded by his loving family. He was 87.

Larry was born to parents, Lawrence and Amelia (Johnson) Houts on November 18th, 1935 in Portage, Michigan. He was the oldest of two boys. His childhood was spent on West Lake in Portage, Michigan. Larry was an incredible and gifted athlete from a young age carrying it all the way into adulthood. He was a fine golfer, bowler and excelled in tennis as well. He was a graduate of Portage High School and went on to spend his entire adult career as a master carpenter. His love for conservation and hunting and fishing preservation, led him to establish the Walton Junction's Sportmans Club. Larry loved the woods and the outdoors, he spent nearly 50 years on the highbanks overlooking the Manistee River in a beautiful cabin. A home of which be built with his own two hands.

He is survived by his daughter, Jeanne Laubscher and her spouse Ron; his son, Larry Houts Jr.; step-children, Cathy McDaniels Mello, Scott McDaniels, Chris Vargason, Kim Vargason, Mike Vargason, Greg Vargason, Michele Vargason, Theodore Lindsay, John Lindsay, Mark (Tamal) Lindsay, Peter (Lisa) Lindsay; grandchildren, Phillip, Leigh, Julia, Brandon, Marissa, Janan, Jack, Janelle, Jacob, Alicia, Lane, Luke, Katie, Abigail, Jeremiah and many great-grandchildren; as well as several other loving family members and friends.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Amelia Houts; his brother, John; and his beloved forever sweetheart, Maxine, just this past October.

Per his wishes cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

