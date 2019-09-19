Lawrence Jay Frahn

 LARGO, Fla. — Lawrence Jay Frahn of Florida, formerly of Evart, passed away May 24, 2019 in Largo, Florida. He was 84.

Jay was born January 21, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1954 to 1964. He had owned Jays Tire Center in Evart for many years.

Mr. Frahn is survived by two daughters, Angela (Francisco) Cataldo of Evart and Lawren (Jeremy) Lathrop of Hersey; and three grandchildren, Clayton Wayne, 17, Maddie Wayne, 14, and Preston Wayne, 11.

A Celebration of Life honoring Lawrence Jay Frahn will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Evart Moose Lodge.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.