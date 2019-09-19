LARGO, Fla. — Lawrence Jay Frahn of Florida, formerly of Evart, passed away May 24, 2019 in Largo, Florida. He was 84.
Jay was born January 21, 1935 in Toledo, Ohio. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force and served from 1954 to 1964. He had owned Jays Tire Center in Evart for many years.
Mr. Frahn is survived by two daughters, Angela (Francisco) Cataldo of Evart and Lawren (Jeremy) Lathrop of Hersey; and three grandchildren, Clayton Wayne, 17, Maddie Wayne, 14, and Preston Wayne, 11.
A Celebration of Life honoring Lawrence Jay Frahn will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 28, at the Evart Moose Lodge.
