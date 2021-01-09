Lawrence Laverne Knapp Sr., age 92 of Falmouth, passed away on January 7, 2021, at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on June 26, 1928 in West Branch Township. He married Doris Warren in 1960 and she preceded him in death on March 2, 1989. He married Cora Hoover on Oct. 3, 1991 in Arkansas and she preceded him in death on August 27, 2006.
He worked at the Falmouth Co-Op for over 40 years running the mill and driving truck. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting and working on garden tractors.
He is survived by his children, David (Sally) Hatt of Kentucky, Peggy Hatt of Grand Rapids, Ray (Donna) Hatt of Cadillac, Joseph (Annie) Knapp of Granite City, Illinois, Annie White of Greensboro, North Carolina, Larry Lawrence Jr. Knapp of Falmouth and Sally Yamocha of Meauwataka. He has many grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. His surviving brother is Milton (Dayle) Knapp of Newago. The are also several in-laws surviving.
He was preceded in death by his son and daughter in law, Bob and Glenda Knapp, infant daughter, Dusty Rose Knapp, grandson, Jimmie Knapp, a son-in-law, Jerry White, and also several siblings.
Services will be held in the spring with burial in the Aetna Cemetery, Missaukee County. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
