Lawrence Laverne Knapp Sr., age 92 of Falmouth, passed away on January 7, 2021, at Autumnwood of McBain. He was born on June 26, 1928 in West Branch Township. He married Doris Warren in 1960 and she preceded him in death on March 2, 1989. He married Cora Hoover on Oct. 3, 1991 in Arkansas and she preceded him in death on August 27, 2006.

He worked at the Falmouth Co-Op for over 40 years running the mill and driving truck. He enjoyed ice fishing, hunting and working on garden tractors.

He is survived by his children, David (Sally) Hatt of Kentucky, Peggy Hatt of Grand Rapids, Ray (Donna) Hatt of Cadillac, Joseph (Annie) Knapp of Granite City, Illinois, Annie White of Greensboro, North Carolina, Larry Lawrence Jr. Knapp of Falmouth and Sally Yamocha of Meauwataka. He has many grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. His surviving brother is Milton (Dayle) Knapp of Newago. The are also several in-laws surviving.

He was preceded in death by his son and daughter in law, Bob and Glenda Knapp, infant daughter, Dusty Rose Knapp, grandson, Jimmie Knapp, a son-in-law, Jerry White, and also several siblings.

Services will be held in the spring with burial in the Aetna Cemetery, Missaukee County. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be made at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.