Lawrence Michael Walter of Cadillac succumbed to a life- long battle of mental illness and addiction Thursday, September 15, 2022. He was only 57. Larry was born November 26, 1964.
Larry's career, relationships, talents and future were robbed by his use and abuse of illegal drugs; the same drugs that ultimately took his life.
Larry's family would like his death to help remove the stigma associated with mental illness and increase awareness of the correlation between mental illness and illegal drug use that took their loved one. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, adults with mental health conditions experience a higher rate of substance use than adults without mental health conditions do.
His loss is felt by his four children: Gere, Jared, Anna, and Allison; grandchildren: Dahlia and Brysen; his mother, Sharon Brazee;his father, Peter Walter; siblings, Michael Walter and Robin Walter; an aunt, MaryAnn LaPratt and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Peter Walter in 2009.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.