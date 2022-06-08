Lawrence Patrick Coles passed away after a long illness at home May 29, 2022 at 79 years old.
Larry was born in Detroit, Michigan on October. 4, 1942 to parents, Elizabeth E. and Ransom Coles. They resided in Redford and he graduated from Thurston High School in 1960.
At 17 he met a beautiful girl named Sharon Pearl Oger and she became his wife in 1960. She was the love of his life and they celebrated their 60th anniversary on May 12, 2022, just two weeks be just before his passing.
Larry worked at Perfection Industries in Detroit, where his excellent math skills allowed him to become a specialist in gage blocks. As one of the few in the country who had this skill set, he was requested to do the most complicated of jobs. He was a truly respected craftsman.
In 1975 Larry's abundant love caused Sharon and him to adopt a baby girl, Michelle Lee Coles. He was the best and most loved father ever.
In 1985 Larry and his family moved to Lake City, and he became the manager of Perfection Industries in Cadillac.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Robert Warren Coles (Arlene) and his stepfather Harold Cook. He is survived by his loving wife Sharon and daughter Michelle, his brother James Laurin Coles (Donna), his sister-in-law Patricia Hill and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.
As a Jehovah's Witness, he very much loved his God Jehovah, congregation, and his ministry. He also enjoyed gardening, football, golf, camping, was a talented wood-worker and dearly loved his cats.
A Memorial will be given at the Cadillac Kingdom Hall on June 18 at 2 pm. The memorial will also be available via Zoom (contact family for information on this).
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
