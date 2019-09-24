MESICK — Lawrence "Skip" Lewis Jr. of Mesick passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 23, 2019. He was 57.
Arrangements are pending and the family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Updated: September 24, 2019 @ 5:58 pm
