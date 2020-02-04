MESICK — Lawrence Wayne Slater, of Mesick went to meet our Lord God on Saturday morning, February 1, 2020 at his home. He was 97. Larry was born on August 15, 1922 in Yuma, Michigan to George W. and Vera R. (Bainbridge) Slater. On May 30, 1947 he married the former Florence I. Brooks and they had six children.
Larry attended grade school in Yuma and high school at Mesick. He enlisted and spent six months in the CCC (Civilian Conservation Corps) in 1940. He then worked at BF Goodrich in Cadillac and Packard Motors in Detroit. In 1942 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served 20 months in the South and Central Pacific in the Navy Seabees. He was then selected to attend the Navy V-12 Officer training program and attended Rochester, Colgate and Princeton universities until his service discharge in 1946.
Larry then began working for the Michigan State Highway Department as an Instrument Man on a field survey party. Through promotions he became the Area Survey Supervisor in charge of Engineering and Land Surveys throughout the state. He became registered as a Professional Land Surveyor in 1952. Larry and his wife retired to live near Mesick in 1985. Larry was active in sports, hunting, fishing, and enjoyed the great outdoors. He loved his family and many friends.
Survivors include his five children, Georgia Mansfield of Mesick, Rebecca (Dan) Coykendall, Sr. of Tustin, Michael (Toni) Slater of Mesick, Bradford (Natalie) Slater of Cadillac, and Valerie Slater of Luther; a daughter-in-law, Kathy Slater of Bath; 14 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Larry was preceded in death by his wife Florence on November 11, 2019; a son, Brian Slater in 2017; a brother, Robert; and sisters, Josephine, Zetta, Mila, and Irene.
Memorial services will be held noon, Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Antioch Bible Church, 4478 N. 19 Rd., Mesick, MI, with Reverend Richard Duncan officiating. His final resting place will be Yuma Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cadillac Heritage Christian School.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
