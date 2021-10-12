Today we celebrate the life of Leah Marie Tibbs, age 55 of McBain.
Leah was born July 8, 1966 in Indiana to Monroe and Virginia (Hensley) Tibbs and later moved to Michigan. At an early age she befriended her lifelong friend, Gerald Sieg who later in life became the father of her two sons, Gerald Blaise and Adam Joseph.
Loved by everyone who knew her, Leah had an outgoing spirit with a light that lit up the room. A loving mother, grandmother and great friend, Leah was always willing to give of herself, expecting nothing in return.
Leah was hospitalized for two weeks at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to a tragic accident occurring on September 23, 2021. She succumbed to her injuries on October 8, 2021 and passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior.
Leah Marie Tibbs will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but shall continue to live on through our hearts and memories.
Leah was preceded in death by her parents.
A time of visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
