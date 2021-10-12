Today we celebrate the life of Leah Marie Tibbs, age 55 of McBain.

Leah was born July 8, 1966 in Indiana to Monroe and Virginia (Hensley) Tibbs and later moved to Michigan. At an early age she befriended her lifelong friend, Gerald Sieg who later in life became the father of her two sons, Gerald Blaise and Adam Joseph.

Loved by everyone who knew her, Leah had an outgoing spirit with a light that lit up the room. A loving mother, grandmother and great friend, Leah was always willing to give of herself, expecting nothing in return.

Leah was hospitalized for two weeks at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to a tragic accident occurring on September 23, 2021. She succumbed to her injuries on October 8, 2021 and passed peacefully into the hands of her Lord and Savior.

Leah Marie Tibbs will be greatly missed by all who knew her, but shall continue to live on through our hearts and memories.

Leah was preceded in death by her parents.

A time of visitation will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.

Words of comfort may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.