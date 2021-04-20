Leah Waters Murphy, age 54, of Lake City passed away unexpectedly at home on April 14, 2021. She was born on February 22, 1967 to Ted Harris and Dolly Waters. Leah married Brian Murphy; they spent a loving ten years together.

Leah was a member at the Lake City CRC where she enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, being part of prayer groups, and women's bible study. Leah also enjoyed fishing, basketball, bowling, going to the movies, riding horses, and playing pool. She worked as a computer service worker, along with retail and factory job. She earned an associate degree at Alabama University.

Leah is survived by her husband Brain Murphy, son Nickolas Jones of Madison Heights, brother Marcus Waters of Madison Heights, mother Dolly Waters of Madison Heights, sister in-law Dawn (Jeff) Webster of Sterling Heights.

Leah is preceded in death by her father Ted Harris, brothers Eric Harris, & Donally Harris, sister Andrea Waters, father in-law & mother in-law Sanford and Diane Murphy.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Reeder Township Cemetery, in Missaukee County; with Rev. Mical Pugh officiating. Viewing will be held at the cemetery from 2:00 PM till time of service. Contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.