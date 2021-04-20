Leah Waters Murphy, age 54, of Lake City passed away unexpectedly at home on April 14, 2021. She was born on February 22, 1967 to Ted Harris and Dolly Waters. Leah married Brian Murphy; they spent a loving ten years together.
Leah was a member at the Lake City CRC where she enjoyed being a Sunday school teacher, being part of prayer groups, and women's bible study. Leah also enjoyed fishing, basketball, bowling, going to the movies, riding horses, and playing pool. She worked as a computer service worker, along with retail and factory job. She earned an associate degree at Alabama University.
Leah is survived by her husband Brain Murphy, son Nickolas Jones of Madison Heights, brother Marcus Waters of Madison Heights, mother Dolly Waters of Madison Heights, sister in-law Dawn (Jeff) Webster of Sterling Heights.
Leah is preceded in death by her father Ted Harris, brothers Eric Harris, & Donally Harris, sister Andrea Waters, father in-law & mother in-law Sanford and Diane Murphy.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 3:00 PM at the Reeder Township Cemetery, in Missaukee County; with Rev. Mical Pugh officiating. Viewing will be held at the cemetery from 2:00 PM till time of service. Contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
