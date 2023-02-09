Lee E. Root Lee E. Root, Cadillac - age 59, of Cadillac, passed away February 5, 2023. The full obituary will appear on February 11, 2023.
|Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
|Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts
110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us
Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
|
""
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Autopsy reports received, suspicious death investigation making way to prosecutor's desk soon
- Cadillac trio sign for football at D2 schools
- School closings for Tuesday, Feb. 7
- Tawas man shot, killed by State Police trooper following a crash
- Cadillac man headed to prison for meth conviction
- Local senior earns full ride scholarship to Mid Michigan College
- Mason man dead after snowmobile crash Friday in Wexford County
- Public record — Wexford County's 84th District Court
- CHS settling in after principal retirement, CAPS gets news about MSP grant application
- CHS, districts across the state target of swatting calls Tuesday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.