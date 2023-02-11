Lee Eldon Root, of Cadillac and formerly of the Manton area, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Michigan. He was 59.
Lee was born on October 8, 1963 to Dallas and Tamara (Warfel) Root in Grand Rapids. Following a short few years in Grand Rapids the family relocated back to Manton to be close to family. Before graduating in 1981 from Manton High School Lee was an accomplished Saxophonist, winning 1st chair positions and many solo awards during his time in school. In his spare time, Lee could often be found building and finishing model cars. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends and enjoyed working on many construction projects. If you tried to call him during his favorite show "Forged in Fire" he would never answer his phone.
Lee is survived by his two sons, Dallas Root and Maxwell Root; grandchildren, Zackary and Damon Root; his sister, Candy (Ken) Musselman and his brother, Lincoln Curtis Root; as well many nieces and nephews, along with many other family members.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dallas Root; mother, Tamara Root-Rowed; and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Cremation has taken place and a committal service will be held at a later date in the Spring at Fairview Cemetery in Manton where he will be laid to rest next to his mom. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Hall-Holdship.com. The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
