Lee F Golombisky
Chris Lamphere

EVART — Lee F Golombisky, of Evart, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 91.

Mr. Golombisky was born on February 20, 1929 to Heinrich and Ora Golombisky in Hartwick Township, Osceola County, Michigan. He served our country in Korea, he was a pattern maker for Chrysler, a gardener and an avid hunter. He returned to Evart when he retired. He married Joan Ochs in 1951, and she preceded in him death on October 19, 2015.

Lee is survived by his sons Lee R Golombisky of Holly, Michigan and Stephen M Golombisky of Davisburg Michigan, his daughter-in-laws, Linda (Minchey) Golombisky and Bambi (MacDermaid) Golombisky, granddaughter Leanna M Golombisky and her partner Jeremy Childers, his brother Dale Golombisky of Evart Michigan, sister-in-law Darlene Golombisky and several nieces and nephews. Thank you to all of his care givers, especially long term care givers Lisa Schwerin and Linda Peffers.

A gathering celebrating the life of Lee F Golombisky will be held after the COVID-19 restrictions of social gatherings are lifted.

Cadillac News

Tags

