Lee Gibelyou, of Cadillac, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 75.
Lee was born on May 18, 1947, in Wayne, Michigan to Levi and Helen Gibelyou. He was a graduate of Wayne Memorial High School Class of 1965. He answered the call of duty serving in the United States Army during Vietnam for two and a half years, spanning from 1968 until 1970. During his time, he served 1st Calvary and earned three Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. In February 1975 he entered into marriage with the former Shirley Rodammer in Birch Run, Michigan. Lee enjoyed a 27-year career with the Wayne Fire Department, retiring as a Captain in 1997. The couple then moved to Cadillac in 1999, where he enjoyed pleasant days on the golf course or working in his yard. Lee was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church.
Lee is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Shirley Gibelyou; daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Burke Jimmerson; sisters, Janet Fuhrmann, Gladys (Jose) Saborio, Sandy (Edmundo) Severino, Lyndal Beethem and Penny (John) Bleha; sister-in-law, Ruth Barritt, brother-in-law, John (Kathy) Rodammer; and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Levi and Helen Gibelyou; in-laws, Wilmar and Leona Rodammer; brothers-in-law, Eugene Fuhrmann, Bernard Beethem and Richard Barritt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 16, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with visitation held one hour prior.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Cadillac Veterans Administration, Zion Lutheran Church or Zion Stitchery.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
