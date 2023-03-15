Lee Halsema, age 98, of Lake City passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. She was 98.
Lee was born on April 25, 1924, in Kentucky. She spent her time working as a restaurant manager and a hair dresser over the years. Lee was very involved in the local Eagles, the American Legion's 8/40, as well as fundraising and meals for the Wertz Warriors. Lee was known for her elegance and style. In her younger years, she loved her Harley Davidson, dune buggy, and snowmobiles. Lee enjoyed long drives sight-seeing in Northern Michigan, Friday nights at the Eagle's or the Town Pump, and endless parties on Dyer Lake. She will be greatly missed by so many.
Lee is survived by her daughter, Judy Richmond; grandchildren, Ken (Pam) Richmond, Susan (Sonny) Berlanga, and Don (Jodi) Richmond; great-grandchildren, David (Angie) Richmond, Jenna (Ryan) Eisenga, Kenny (Kelsey) Richmond, Jordan Richmond, and Jessie Richmond; great-great-grandchildren, Maya and Isabella Richmond, Henry and Martin Eisenga, Raegan Richmond and Wyatt Beane, and Titus, Parker, and Emersyn Richmond; along with many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin "Junior" Halsema, and her son, Thomas Leavenworth.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.holdshipfamilyfuneralhomes.com The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.