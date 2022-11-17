Lee Jorgensen Brown, husband of Roberta Ann (Bobbie) Brown, died on November 15 after a brief illness. A lifelong resident of Cadillac, he was born at Mercy Hospital on January 17, 1940. Lee was the son of Thaddaeus James (Ted) Brown and Marian Katherine (Jorgensen) Brown; the grandson of H. Chris and Martha (Hogdahl) Jorgensen; and the grandson of Arthur and Lucy (Windle) Brown.
A 1958 graduate of Cadillac High School, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Augustana College (1962) and two Masters of Arts degrees (English and the Teaching of English) from Western Michigan University (1966, 1967). Mr. Brown was the Head of the English Department at Loy Norrix High School in Kalamazoo from 1962 through 1973, after which he returned to Cadillac to become the third-generation owner of his family's clothing business, Brown's Men's Wear.
Mr. Brown was a passionate community servant of the cityand region he loved. He taught at Northwestern Michigan and Baker Colleges, was a Director of NBD Bank's Evart branch, and served as Past President of Zion Lutheran's Church Council. He considered his role as a founder and first Executive Director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation to be one of his proudest achievements thanks to its ongoing support of the Cadillac region and its residents.
As a young man Lee J. was a gifted horseman. In other personal pursuits he was an avid reader, fly-fisherman, cross-country skier, hunter, outdoorsman, and, not least, raconteur. His deep appreciation for history and family became the source of countless stories both humorous and instructive for those with whom he loved, worked, and served.
Lee is survived by his wife Bobbie of Cadillac; daughter Jane Marie Zlojutro of Traverse City; daughter Jacqueline Lee and son-in-law Cody Mattson of Clarkston; daughter Susannah Jane and son-in-law Matthew Thomas of Midland; granddaughters Emily Zlojutro and Marin Thomas; and grandsons Daniel Zlojutro, Tristan Mattson, and Keenan Mattson. He was predeceased by son-in-law Nicholas Zlojutro.
Visitation will occur Friday November 18, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services, 205 East Cass Street, Cadillac. Funeral services will be held Saturday November 19, 2022, 11:00 at Zion Lutheran Church, 350 Pearl Street, Cadillac, Pastor Scott Torkko presiding. Memorial donations may be made either to the General Fund of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation (www.cadillacfoundation.org) or the Memorials Fund at Zion Lutheran Church (www.cadillaczion.org). An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.