Lelita Rose Shriver age 79 of Cadillac, passed away on September 17, 2022 in the Emergency Room at Munson Healthcare- Cadillac Hospital. She was born on April 11, 1943 in Wilsonville, Illinois to Charles F. and Rose Elizabeth (Stiller) Brackman. She married Rev. James R. Shriver in 1979 on an Indian Reservation in Michigan and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2000.

She is survived by many Friends. Lelita was a member of the Lake City Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, puzzle books, singing, and enjoyed socializing with her friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Ronald Brackman.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on September 25, 2022 at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain with Rev. Mike Dunn and Rev. Dane Whitcomb officiating. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery beside her husband. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the time of services and a luncheon will follow. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

