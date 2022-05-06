Lenora Ego McDonald, 91 died May 3, 2022 at Bakersville AFC home in Luther, Michigan. She was a long time resident of Marion, Michigan.

Lenora was born in Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 29, 1930 and was preceded in death by her parents Alice Glinkin and Joseph Ego, and a daughter, Linda McDonald.

Lenora is survived by her six children: Glenn (Marlene) McDonald of Gaylord, Michigan, Guy (Pamela) McDonald of Lavinia, Tennessee, Pamela (Michael) Allen of LeRoy, Michigan, Edwin McDonald of Malaysia, Michael (Linda) McDonald of Rimrock, Arizona, Brian McDonald of Cadillac, Michigan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Lenora was a long-time member of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in both Marion and Bristol, Michigan. She enjoyed flowers, gardening, coloring pictures, and was also an avid reader.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

