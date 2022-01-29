Leo H. "Sonny" Kailing, age 86, of Reed City, MI, passed away on January 24, 2022 at RNC Spectrum Reed City.
He was born on March 7th, 1935, in Reed City, MI, to Leo John and Julia Marie (Lenahan) Kailing. Leo would be the second of 16 children to be born into this family and spent his childhood on the family farm in Hawkins, MI.
Leo graduated from Reed City High School in 1955. Leo was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 and served his country for 2 years in Friedberg, Germany, alongside ELVIS, and he honored this experience all of his life.
Leo also married the love of his life, Ruthann (Olson) Kailing, on Feb. 1st, 1958. Leo and his family eventually settled in Reed City where they would raise their family. Leo went on to work many different jobs, eventually retiring from ANR pipeline in Reed City in 1995.
Leo and Ruthann were devout Catholics and it was a large part of their life, of which they were both very proud of. They loved to travel and venture to many different and exciting places. Leo loved to hunt and fish and walk the fields of the family farm. He developed a love of rocks and rock picking that is a tradition that he passed on to his children and grandchildren. He always taught us if you are walking the fields or the beach "you better take a bucket". He loved his garden and working in his garage. He always had a project he was working on.
His greatest love was his family. From his days growing up on the farm, to the home that Leo and Ruthann would eventually raise their children in, Leo was surrounded by his loved ones. He was a quiet, kind man. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He would help anyone in need and their home was always open to anyone! His love of life was infectious and he lived it to the fullest.
Leo is survived by his loving family -
Wife, Ruthann, of nearly 64 years; Sons Steven (Jane) Kailing, Reed City, MI and Jeff (Michele) Kailing, Reed City, MI; daughter Leann (Joel) Benson, Paris, MI; grandchildren Donald Hall, Nathan Kailing, Ayla Kailing (Luis Garcia), Treavor (Jessi) Kailing, Jordan (Casey) Kailing, Ian (Kalee) Kailing, Malyssa (Casey) Helmboldt, Garrett (Courtney) Benson; great grandchildren, Arianna, Lucia, Sebastian, Reilly, Piper, Kaiden, Liam, Axel, Chance, Charlotte, Emery, Ensley, Kyler, Gabriella, Konnor, and Kadence. Siblings; Lois Stover, Maumee, OH, Theresa (Bob) Heminger, Muskegon, MI, Susan (Wes) Belleville, Columbia City, IN, Catherine (Jim) Belleville, Evart, MI, Vincent Kailing, Deltona, FL, Evelyn Hare Common, Reed City, MI, David (Sue) Kailing, Reed City, MI, Michael (Karen) Kailing, Deltona, FL, Keith (Pam) Kailing, Heathrow, FL. Sisters in law; Glenna Fisher, Battle Creek, MI, Barbara Vining, Big Rapids, MI, Mary Johansen, Big Rapids, M, and many nieces and nephews.
Leo was preceded in death by his parents, brothers; Tom, Lawrence, Louis, sisters; Lucille Hunter, Rosie Wolfe, and Dorothy Swanson.
Upon Leo's wishes he will be cremated, and internment will take place later at the family's discretion. Memorial contributions can be made to the Residential Nursing Center at Spectrum Health Reed City campus.
The family would also like to personally thank RC RNC's amazing staff for the outstanding care that they provided to Leo.
