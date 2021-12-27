Leo Scott, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was 95.
Leo was born June 17, 1926, in Cadillac, Michigan to Leonard and Irene (Berhs) Scott. On August 29, 1945 he entered into marriage with the former Ruth Mary Mayo in Cadillac. The couple spent 43 years together until her time of passing on November 4, 1985. He spent his career working for Nabisco in Cadillac for 22 years until his time of retirement. He also worked at the Cadillac Public Library for 20 years. He could often be found woodworking, a hobby of his for over 60 years. He was a faithful member of the Northern Light Church in Cadillac, where he played guitar in the worship band. In his spare time, he could often be found line dancing or playing music. He enjoyed playing bingo and he called bingo at the Cadillac Moose Lodge, where he was a member, for several years. Leo cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his children; Rick Scott of Interlochen, Anita (Greg) Willis of Cadillac, Doug Scott of Comstock Park, Tim (Penny) Scott of Sterling, Alaska; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Claudia Rosbeck of Alpena; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Irene Scott; his wife, Ruth Scott; and two sons that passed in a house fire in 1950, Leo and Larry Scott.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home with Pastor Keith Hoover to preside. Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. also at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
