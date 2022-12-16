Leon Hamming- beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022, he was 86. Leon was born on August 30, 1936 in Vogel Center to Herman and Ann Elizabeth (Beagle) Hamming. He married his high school sweetheart, Audrey Bazuin on April 12, 1957 at Rehoboth Reformed Church.
He is survived by his wife of 65 1/2 years, Audrey Hamming of McBain, four children; Roger (Beverly) Hamming of McBain, Shyrl (John) Wimmler of McBain, Patti Hamming of Traverse City, and Anne Hamming of Middleville, five grandchildren; Sarah (Conrad) Blom, Matthew Wimmler, Maria Hamming (Mathew Taylor), Katie Marentette, and Lee Arthur Marentette, one beautiful great-grandaughter; Cleo Taylor, two sisters in-law Dorothy Bazuin and Ginny Hamming.
After studying agriculture at Michigan State University, Leon returned home to spend his working years running the family farm. He was active in serving his community as a Missaukee County Commissioner for 16 years. He served on the board of the Federal Land Bank. Leon enjoyed being a Rotarian and was a charter member of the Missaukee Rotary Club. He was a partner in bringing a senior citizen housing complex to McBain in order to help meet the needs of elderly residents of the community. Leon was a dedicated member of Rehoboth Reformed Church where he gladly served as deacon, elder, and Sunday School teacher. He enjoyed spending time with his family, having coffee and visiting with his friends, and attending local high school basketball games.
Leon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jerry Hamming, brother and sister in-law Percy and Kay Hamming, sister Roma Hamming, and in-laws Art and Marie Bazuin.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 11 am at the Rehoboth Reformed Church in Lucas with Rev. Kathy Vana officiating. Visitation times will be 4-7 pm on Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church. A luncheon will follow the service at the church, and burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery in McBain. Memorial contributions may be made out to the McBain Area Backpack Program. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
