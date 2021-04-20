Leon Leroy Barber Jr, of Manton, Michigan, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at the Spectrum Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids. He was 65.
Leon was born on August 1, 1955 to Leon and Betty (Weatherwax) Barber in Cadillac, Michigan. On August 21, 1982, he entered into marriage with the former Annette Hietikko in Cadillac. In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors whether it was going hunting, fishing or camping with family and friends. His family will remember him as being family oriented. Leon loved surrounding himself with his family and cherished spending time with his grandchildren.
Leon is survived by his loving wife, Annette Barber; children, Fawn (Ben) Westervelt, Jessica (Joe Bigelow) Barber, Leon (Doreen Birgy) Barber, Holly (Rich) Karrick and Brian (Kaycee) Barber; adopted son, Vic Baker; 12 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Linda (Rol) Costello, Betty (Roger) Raymond and Margaret Kerr; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Betty; sister, Jackie Garrow; and two close friends, Jerry Stagerwald and Terry Duncan.
Cremation has taken place and private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Barber family, in care of his wife Annette Barber.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
