REED CITY — Leona Bertha Wirth, of Reed City, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was 89 years old.
She was born on August 13, 1930 in Osceola County to Leo and Esther (Stahl) Wekenman and was raised in Osceola County along with her seven siblings. On February 12, 1949 she married Garfield Lee Wirth, together they raised five children.
Leona graduated from Reed City High School. In addition to being a homemaker, she worked at Conrad’s Fabric Store, Skogmos Clothing Store, and was a Dietician Assistant at the Reed City Hospital. She was also a volunteer at the Old Rugged Cross Historical Museum and maintained the scrapbooks for the museum. She was a member of the St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church Altar Society and belonged to the church choir. She was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose and belonged to a quilting group at the St. Paul Lutheran Church. She always made sure every new baby had a quilt and made many quilts for her family. She was a Boy Scout Den Mother for seven years. She loved crafting, genealogy, and never missed sending a birthday card.
She is survived by her five children, John (Dianne) Wirth, Shirley (Donald) Salmon, James (Marjie) Wirth, Jack (Barb) Wirth and Jeff (Kristi) Wirth; 13 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren; her siblings, sister, Marvel (Eugene) Mund and brother, Gene “Tiny‘ (Jane) Wekenman; sister-in-law Darlene (Donald) Wirth and sister-in-law Esther (Douglas) Wekenman; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to a very special friend and neighbor, Liz Brown. She was preceded in death by her husband Garfield; parents Leo and Esther Wekenman; her sisters, Eva Dalziel, Marian Cassidy, Lois Rolston; and brothers, Douglas and Leon Wekenman; and an infant granddaughter.
Private graveside services will be held Thursday, April 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Woodland Cemetery in Reed City. A Funeral Mass will be scheduled at a later time at the St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church.
In remembrance of Leona, donations can be made to St. Phillip-Neri Catholic Church Building Fund, 831 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677, or to the Knights of Columbus; Council 12668, 831 S. Chestnut Street, Reed City, MI 49677.
