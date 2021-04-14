Leonard Allen Thomas of Cadillac passed away, Monday, April 12, 2021 at home. He was 90.
Lenny was born January 6, 1931 in Detroit to Roy and Elsie (Strom) Thomas.
He graduated from Farmington High School and later served in the United States Air Force. Lenny worked at Michigan Bell and retired from AT&T. He was a member of the American Legion of Lewiston and Amvets Post 110 of Cadillac. Lenny was a proud Golden Eagle member of the Eagles Club. He loved wood working and enjoyed family game nights. Lenny had a witty personality and was known for his one liners and kind nature.
On January 29, 1994 in Lewiston he married Virginia E. Mead and Ginny survives him along with children: Nancy (Richard) Spect of Lake Orion, Karen Thomas of Casper, Wyoming, Kenneth (Edie) Thomas of Waterford, Allen (Melissa) Thomas of Cadillac, Keith Thomas (fiancé Marcee) of Jones, Michigan, Jerome (Denise) Monville of Midland; grandchildren: Angela, Keana, Jeffrey, Josh (Emilee), Tyler (Anna), Mason (MK), Hayden, Aaron, Samantha, Jerome, Jr., Steele (Kayla) Brooke (Ryan) Tamara (Rob) Rachel (Jesse); several great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Lenny was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Delores in 1991; a daughter-in-law, Patty Thomas in 2005 and daughter, Dianna in 2012.
A memorial service will be held in June. Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice of Cadillac or Amvets of Cadillac.
Lenny's family would like to thank Munson Hospice, especially Alicia and Candi for their compassionate care.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.