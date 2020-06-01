MCBAIN — Leonard J. “Perk‘ Ensing, age 92, of McBain, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Munson Medical Center in Traverse City.
He was born July 25, 1927 in Reed City to John and Ruby (Dolley) Ensing.
Perk enlisted in the US Navy during World War II and served on the USS Independence. He was united in marriage to Dorothy J. Campbell on August 21, 1948. After marrying he worked in Grand Rapids for 10 years before moving to McBain on a small farm. He enjoyed gardening, raising farm animals and always found time for hunting and fishing. Perk was a member of the Moddersville Reformed Church and the Marion VFW.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy “Dot‘ and children: Johnny (Suzanne) Ensing, Connie (Steve) Herweyer, Bonnie Ensing, Ronnie (Barb) Ensing and Roxane Ensing and 17 grandchildren and many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
He is also survived by two brothers: Donald (Marilyn) Ensing and Lewis Ensing and three sisters: Marge McKize, Carol (Walter) Hunt and Mary (Virgil) Wilson.
Perk was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Richard Ensing, Robert Ensing, James Ensing and Keith Ensing and two sisters: Barb Leach and Ruth Consoer.
Due to the current restrictions related to COVID-19 concerning social distancing, a Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.
Burial will take place in the Vogel Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Marion VFW.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.