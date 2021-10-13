Leonard Michael Kuchinski of Cadillac passed away, Sunday, October 10, 2021 at home. He was 45.
Lenny was born April 11, 1976 in Detroit, Michigan to Leonard P. and Barbaranne (Plane) Kuchinski.
He graduated from Wexford-Missaukee Intermediate School District. Leonard was a proud member of the Patriot Choir for 18 years. He thoroughly enjoyed his time spent with the choir. Leonard earned a fat tire bike and loved riding it. Leonard could have been a commentator for WWE. He knew all the names and was an expert on the topic. He never judged a person and made friends wherever he went. Leonard loved dogs and was known for his bear hugs. He loved his family and was especially proud of being an uncle.
He is survived by his mom, Barbaranne Kuchinski of Cadillac; grandfather, Eugene G. "Bud" Plane of Cadillac; sisters: Kimberly (Allen) Garrow, Bonnetta (Craig) Knopf all of Cadillac and Jill (Lynn) Zill of Saginaw; a nephew and five nieces: Ian, Josie, Sophie (Collin), Lily, Lauren, Lottie; many cousins, friends and his special friend, Chris Shankland.
Leonard was preceded in death by his father, Leonard P. Kuchinski; his maternal grandmothers and his paternal grandparents.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Cadillac. Due to COVID-19 there will not be visitation or a luncheon. His final resting place will be Highland Township Cemetery Number One.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Patriot Choir. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
