Leopold "Joe" Teufner
Memoriams

Joe Teufner of Cadillac passed away on December 1, 2020. He was born on October 28, 1926, to Sophie and Joseph Teufner.

He is survived by his wife, Doris, and daughter, Jill (Terry) Rheinheimer; grandchildren, Kristen (Andrew) Bartlett, Alissa Rheinheimer, and Joshua (Amber) Moffitt; and great-grandchildren Maya and Charles. Joe was preceded in death by his son, Curt; his brothers, Walter and Harold Teufner; and his parents.

Cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service at Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park in Livonia at a later date.

The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home in Cadillac. Condolences can be shared at bit.ly/holdshipfh

Cadillac News

