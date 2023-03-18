Lepha Marie Engler of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, March 17, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 82. Lepha was born October 4, 1940 in Cadillac to Paul and Dorothy (Osborn) Engler and they preceded her in death.

Lepha graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958 and went on to cosmetology school in Detroit. She worked at Ray's Barber Shop for many years then transitioned to work at Mercy Hospital working in the registration area for many years before retiring.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cadillac and taught Sunday School there. Lepha loved children and selflessly took in her four nephews and nieces to raise as her own when they were young. In addition to raising them she also raised three grandchildren: Dustin, Amanda and Vincen.

Lepha loved word searches and was a talented crafter; embroidering and sewing many items that she gifted and donated to others.

She is survived by her children: Daniel (Kelly) Engler of Oklahoma, Debra (Hugh) Miller, Bill (Angela) Engler, Angela (Paul) Moceri all of Michigan; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she loved; her brother, Fred (Evelyn) Engler of Florida and her cousin, who she loved like a like sister, Penny Raye Gallagher.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her step-father, Neil Bowen; brother, William Engler and her grandmother, Lepha Jean Engler.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Judy Coffey officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the services. Burial will take place at Mount View Cemetery in McBain in the spring.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Wexford County Council on Aging or Wexford- Missaukee Foster Closet. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

