Isaiah 40:31 But those who wait for the Lord [who expect, look for, and hope in Him,] shall change and renew their strength and power; they shall lift their wings and mount up as eagles; they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint or become tired.
LeRoy L. Holton, was called home to soar with the eagles on Friday, July 22, 2022, with his family at his home, in Hersey. On December 26, 1946, he was born in Lansing, to Lawrence and Marguerite (Lytle) Holton.
Following ten years of service, during the Vietnam War, where he extensively worked with all aspects of chemical weapons, LeRoy was honorably discharged, as a staff sergeant.
On November 2, 1968 he married Vada Loomis, in Weidman, MI and the adventures began. They raised their family in Germany a short time before moving to Hersey in 1995, where he could fish and hunt. LeRoy was determined when he set his mind to something. He was giving and often shared what he had with those he loved.
Throughout the years LeRoy worked in construction, ran heavy equipment, was a truck driver and most recently worked as an inspector at Wolverine World Wide, before his health declined.
His biggest achievement was his family, who he showed tons of love to. They include: his wife of 53 years, Vada; children, Kim Dunn and Clinton Holton both of Evart; daughter-in-law, Heather Holton of Big Rapids; five grandchildren, Logan Holton, Hunter Dunn, Connor Dunn, Kilea Holton and Hailee Holton; brother-in-law, Bob Porter and several nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.
LeRoy was preceded in death by: his parents, Lawrence and Marguerite; an infant brother and two sisters, Dorothy Holton in 2018 and Patricia Porter in 2006.
The family wishes to thank Spectrum Hospice, for an outstanding job providing care and support.
Services will be held at 2PM on Tuesday, July 26th at the Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Interment will be at Oakdale Cemetery in Hersey. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 PM, Monday, and one hour prior to the service Tuesday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center in Reed City. Share a memory online at coreyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.