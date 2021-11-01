Lesia Lena Fairfield, age 54, was born on March 14, 1967, lost a long, hard fought battle with cancer on October 29, 2021. Lesia was a daughter to Maureen O'Toole and Richard Schmuck, spouse to Donn, mother to Krystal, Shyann and Bentley. Lesia will be remembered as a loving, caring and kind spouse, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed camping, rocking out to old country music, being creative and tackling each day head on and full of spirit. Oftentimes she put those she loved most before herself. Lesia's determination and humbling demeanor carried her throughout her life's endeavors as each person she met was gifted with her ever shining light and enlightenment. Each goal Lesia set forth to accomplish she did so with purpose, pride, dedication, and compassion. This is a very sad day for those who loved her most. Fly high Mom; we will forever cherish the wonderful memories we made with you. Gone now, but never forgotten. Until the next time. Memorial service arrangements are being made for close family and friends at a later date.
