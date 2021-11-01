Lesia Lena Fairfield, age 54, was born on March 14, 1967, lost a long, hard fought battle with cancer on October 29, 2021. Lesia was a daughter to Maureen O'Toole and Richard Schmuck, spouse to Donn, mother to Krystal, Shyann and Bentley. Lesia will be remembered as a loving, caring and kind spouse, mother, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed camping, rocking out to old country music, being creative and tackling each day head on and full of spirit. Oftentimes she put those she loved most before herself. Lesia's determination and humbling demeanor carried her throughout her life's endeavors as each person she met was gifted with her ever shining light and enlightenment. Each goal Lesia set forth to accomplish she did so with purpose, pride, dedication, and compassion. This is a very sad day for those who loved her most. Fly high Mom; we will forever cherish the wonderful memories we made with you. Gone now, but never forgotten. Until the next time. Memorial service arrangements are being made for close family and friends at a later date.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.