On October 31, 2022, Leslie Kay Erickson Raven, a beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, passed away at the age of 98. Born on New Year's Day in Manistee, Michigan in 1924 to Lincoln and Ellen Erickson, Kay graduated from Tustin High School as Valedictorian in 1941. She joined the U.S. Marine Corps Women's Reserve in 1943, was "Honor Man' in her Aviation Machinist's Mate School and rose to the rank of Sergeant. After the war, Kay attended Michigan State on the GI Bill where she graduated 60th in a class of 3,500, Summa Cum Laude, and a member of Phi Kappa Phi. While at Michigan State, she married her high school sweetheart Robert D. Raven, also a Spartan alum. They moved to California where Kay worked at the University of California Library to help put Bob through Boalt Law School. Kay and Bob were married for 57 years before Bob preceded her in death in 2004.
Kay loved being on the family horse ranch surrounded by her horses, cats, dogs, and the rest of the menagerie that lived on the ranch. She was an avid rider and adored showing her Morgan horses either under saddle or in harness. Kay was best known for her keen wit, fierce determination, and generous spirit. All beings were welcomed into her home. She is survived by her daughter, Marta Raven, and sons, Matt Raven and Brett Raven (wife Diane Kleinecke), and grandchildren Roxanne Raven, Alec Raven, Paige Raven, and Nash Raven as well as numerous extended family, friends and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who are able instead make a donation to the hospice YoloCares, PO Box 1014, Davis CA, 95617.
