TUSTIN — Lester Doyle Hatfield Jr. of Tustin passed away in Mendon, Michigan, on November 6, 2019. He was 62 years old.
He was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on October 17, 1957 to Lester Hatfield and Eva (Manuel) Whitson and attended school there. On March 10, 1975 he was inducted into the United States Marine Corp. and served his country honorably until his discharge in August of 1977. He was married on May 20, 1978 in Tustin to Carol Ann Raab, who survives.
Lester was employed with Riedstra Dairy as a driver and previously operated as an independent freight hauler. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davison motorcycle and loved spending time with his family and cats.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; daughters Bridget (Jeff) Geer and Yvonne (Kirk) Green; grandchildren: Alyssa, Mark, Gretchen, Megan, Jenna, Alexa, Liam, and Zayne; a brother, John Rodgers; and sisters, Connie Cornwell and Sharon Todd.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester Hatfield and Eva Whitson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.
