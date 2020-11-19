Lethel Irene Hamel, age 87, of Lake City passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at her home.
Lethel was born December 23, 1932 in Enterprise Township of Missaukee County to August and Berlie (Knapp) Kopischka.
She was united in marriage to Robert "Jack" Hamel on December 2, 1950 in Lake City. Jack preceded her in death January 1, 2013.
Lethel graduated from Merritt High School in 1950. After Jack and Lethel married they relocated to Bay City in 1965 where they raised their large family. Lethel was a very dedicated Mother and worker. She worked as a seamstress at Fashion Industries in Cadillac and then at Wolverine Knitting Mills in Bay City.
Lethel loved sewing, gardening, reading "Little House on the Prairie" books and watching her favorite TV program "Mama's Family". In 1991 Jack and Lethel moved back to Lake City. Lethel retired from the Meijer's store in Cadillac in 2012. She never felt Meijer's was a "job" as she and Jack met many good friends there.
Lethel is survived by her children: Robert (Linda) Hamel of Falmouth, Patrick (Kathleen) Hamel of Merritt, Betty (Fred Pike) Baker of Holt, Sherri (Mike) Keeler of Hastings, Karen (Robert) Outman of Lake City, Darrell Hamel of Kawkawlin, Victoria (Timothy) Juhas of St. Louis and Thomas (Pamela Krausse) Hamel of Midland. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, a sister Esther Randall of Texas and three son in laws: Steve (Wendy) Garcia of Falmouth, Richard Leonard of Cheboygan and Allen Clark of Sears.
Lethel was preceded in death by her parents, an infant son Marvin, two sisters, Nina Tinsley and Helen Burns, two brothers; Jack and William Kopischka, a son; Kenneth Hamel, three daughters; Kathy Garcia, Darla Clark and Carol Leonard and two grandsons; Aaron Clark and Randall Hamel.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Aetna Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Larry Shetenhelm officiating.
Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. until service time.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.
Burial will take place in the Aetna Township Cemetery.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at
