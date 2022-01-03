Lettie I. Fox, passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Grace Assisted Living in New Baltimore, where she has resided the last few years. Mrs. Fox was 99. Lettie was born September 17, 1922 in Cadillac. She was the daughter of Joseph and Cora (Shore) Martz. Lettie graduated from Evart High School in 1940. On January 5, 1942, she married Floyd fox in St. Louis, MO where they lived until Floyd went overseas. She was employed by the Air Force at Scott Field, IL and Small Arms Plant in St. Louis before returning to Michigan to wait for Floyd's return. She worked for the IRS in Denver, CO and the Air Force at Selfridge Air National Guard until she retired. In 1981 they moved back to Evart where they were a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Evart Lions Club, a charter member of the Lioness Club, Evart Woman's Club, Evart Historical Society, National Assoc. of Retired Federal Employees and Avondale Dulcimer Club. Mrs. Fox is survived by: children, Karen (Michael) Fritz of Colorado Springs, CO, George (Evelyn) Fox of Clearwater, FL and Susan Urban of Chesterfield; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Floyd Fox; sister, Dorothy and brother, Leonard. Graveside services will take place in the Spring at Forest Hill Cemetery, in Evart, where she will be laid to rest by her husband.
|
Latest News
- City of Manton looking into new entry signs, may ask public for help designing them
- Today in history: Evidence of guilt in Cadillac moonshine case
- Missaukee Mountain asking for community support
- Lake City Chamber announces plans for Winterfest 2022
- Number of hunting, fishing licenses stays high
- Revival Center faces pantry shortage
- Sports on TV
- Starry Announces Rene Villegas Joins Company as Chief Marketing Officer
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.