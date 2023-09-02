Lewis "June" Bazuin age 99 of McBain, passed away on August 31, 2023 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. June was born on March 1, 1924 on the family farm in Richland Township to Louis Sr. and Nellie (Bouma) Bazuin. He married Tena Helen Meyering on January 25, 1946 at the McBain Christian Reformed Church and she preceded him in death on August 27, 1994.
June was a veteran of World War II and served in the US Army in the 44th Infantry Division in France, Germany, and Austria. He walked all the way carrying his backpack and a machine gun. He was a member of the McBain Christian Reformed Church and presently a member of the Lucas Christian Reformed Church. He was a lifetime member of McBain Christian Reformed Church and served many years as an elder and deacon. He was a charter member of the Tryal and Error wood carving club at Lake City. He was a dairy farmer all of his working years.
He is survived by his children; Roger (Mae) Bazuin, Randy (Cheryl) Bazuin and Ted (Janell) Bazuin all of McBain, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 5 great great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two grandsons; Darin Bazuin and Brent Bazuin, siblings; John and Effie Bazuin, Alice (Lawrence) Johnson, Henrietta (Dave) Smith, Pearl (Anton) Spoelma, Leona (Sy Buning) (Everette VanderMeulen), Marvin (Cynthia) Bazuin, In-laws; Harry Meyering, Richard Meyering, Jay Meyering, Albert Meyering, Dena Ellens, Bessy Heilkema, Gertrude Weisner, Hein (Carolyn) Meyering, Stena DeKryger, Dorothy Kones, Martha Bronkema, Bertha Hoekstra, and John Herema.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 12:30 P.M. with Rev. Todd Kuperus officiating. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery at McBain. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 10:30 A.M. to 12:30 P.M. with lunch following. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. with the Cadillac Honor Guard doing military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice. The Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain is handling funeral arrangements and thoughts and prayers made be made at www.burkholderfunerals.com
