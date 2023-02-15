Lewis James Faber, 95, passed away Friday, February 10, 2023 at Curry House Assisted Living in Cadillac. He was born on May 8, 1927 in Jamestown, Michigan to Claus and Hattie (Bovenhof) Faber.
Lewis served in the United States Army Air Corps. He was trained as a pilot and worked as a weather observer in Puerto Rico during World War 2. After graduating from Michigan State College, he was called back into the military where he served as an officer in the Army Military Police and later worked as a criminal investigator during the Korean War. After final release from military service, Lew worked for the Michigan Department of Corrections as a Probation Officer, and later as a Prison Camp Supervisor at both Camp Pugsley and Camp Hoxey.
On June 25, 1951, Lewis married Marjorie Lou Jeltema. They were married for 71 years.
Some of Lew's favorite memories were from the summer of 1944, when at age 17 he volunteered as a lookout for the US Forest Service in a remote fire tower in Northwest Montana. In 2016 he published a book about his adventures that summer, called "Squaw Peak Diaries". The book is available on Amazon.com.
Lewis was a competitive bowler in Cadillac area leagues and for a time wrote a bowling column for the Cadillac Evening News. He enjoyed hunting with his sons, sharing books with his daughter, playing golf with his wife Marjorie, spending quiet moments with his little dog Gracie, and riding his bike along the White Pine Trail. Later in life, Lewis surprised even himself with a talent for carving duck decoys.
Lewis is survived by his wife Marjorie, along with their children Laura Faber of Fayetteville, NC; James (Brenda) Faber of Atlantic Beach, NC, Gerrit (Kim) Faber of Cadillac, and Martin (Shelley) Faber of Cadillac. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, Bethany De Graaf (Tom), Nick Faber (Rhiannan), Kevin Sullivant (Missy), Seth Sullivant (Dave), Kyle Faber (Kelsa), Hillary Faber, Charles Tollaber (Jasper), and Nate Faber; five great-grandchildren, Mary and Matthew Carpenter, Lainy Faber, Christopher and Alex Sullivant; and his sister Sadie (Bub) St Charles of Cadillac.
In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by his siblings: William, Egbert,
Theodore, Melvin, Annette, Martha Faber, and Frances Wilterdink.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, May 8, 2023 at Maple Hill Cemetery with Pastor Mike Horlocker officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northwest Montana Lookout Association at www.nwmt-ffla.org in honor of Lewis Faber An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
