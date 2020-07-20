LAKE CITY — Lillian DeBoer, age 91, of Lake City, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain.
Lillian was born September 24, 1928 in Richland Township of Missaukee County, Michigan to Myne R. and Elizabeth (Veltema) Meekhof.
She was united in marriage 73 years ago to Robert E. DeBoer on June 20, 1947 at the home of her parents in Richland Township.
Lillian was a devoted wife and fantastic mother. She lived for her family and enjoyed spending time with each one. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed her beautiful flower gardens and was very fond of her cat, Rascal. She also had crocheted many lovely items that will be cherished for years.
Over 66 years ago the DeBoer family was one of three families that founded the Lake City Christian Reformed Church. Lillian played the piano for services for many years and also played the Hawiian guitar and sang and performed with her sister at church services in the area.
Lillian is survived by her husband: Robert “Bob‘ DeBoer and nine children: Bob (Barb) DeBoer, Sandi Coolsen, Ed (Carla) DeBoer, Tom (Deb) DeBoer, Don (Julie) DeBoer, Sheryl Pitts, Brian (Pam) DeBoer, Bruce (Lisa) DeBoer and Ron (Kerrie) DeBoer along with 22 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren and a brother-in-law Alfred DeBoer.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, five sisters, several sisters and brothers in law, and two sons in law, Jim Coolsen and Gene Pitts.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Lake City Christian Reformed Church with Pastor Mical Pugh officiating. A time of visitation will be on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City and also beginning at noon on Wednesday until the beginning of services.
Services will conclude with a graveside service at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City Christian Reformed Church, Autumnwood of McBain or Munson Hospice of Cadillac
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
