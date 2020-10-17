Lillian E. Kelly
Memoriams

Lillian E. Kelly, 86 of Traverse City, formerly of Wellston, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 8, 2020. Lillian was born May 6, 1934 in Portland, Maine to the late William L. and Margaret (Michelina Fiato) Foote. Lillian graduated from Portland High School in 1952. She then worked for a loan office in Portland. Lillian met the love of her life, John M. Kelly Jr., who was stationed at the former Naval Air Station Brunswick, Maine. They were married on April 23, 1955 and immediately departed to Cadillac, Michigan where John was from. Lillian became a busy homemaker as John took a job with Michigan Bell Telephone Co. in Midland. There they started their family and his 30 year career kept them moving often around the state. John had a passion for skiing and Lillian became an avid skier as well. The family spent a lot of time in Cadillac and many years skiing at Caberfae Peaks. Lillian and John enjoyed many outdoor activities, golfing was a favorite. Dancing and playing cards with friends were also a favorite pastime. They were lucky to have a wonderful group of lifelong friends who enjoyed sharing all of their activities together. Lillian is survived by daughter, Rosalyn (John) Dittmer; son Shawn (Karry) Kelly; sister-in-law Maureen (Kelly) Postma, three grandchildren: Stephen Dittmer, Zach (Jess) Kelly and McKayla Kelly (Bill Rossbach), nine great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews who she always enjoyed on regular visits to Maine and their trips to Michigan. Lillian was preceded in death by her loving husband of 64 years, John, her parents, siblings (twins) Rosalind (William) Mayo and Roland Foote, all of Portland, brother-in-law Joseph Postma of Byron Center. A private service will be held. Burial will take place at Banker Cemetery in Hoxeyville. Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Lillian's family at her tribute page at www.kalkaskafuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Cadillac News

