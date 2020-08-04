SEARS — Lillian Mae Jackson, 97, of Sears, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020 at her home, with her beloved family at her side.
She was born on August 26, 1922, in Climax, Michigan, the daughter of the late Lloyd and Erma (Lounsberry) Peckham. She graduated in 1940 from Scott High School. On November 3, 1941, Lillian married Dale R. Jackson in Galesburg. Lillian and Dale owned property in Sears and started building there in 1954. In 1964, they turned their family cottage into their permanent residence, where they finished raising their three children.
Lillian was a clerk at Dancers, a clothing store, in Evart for several years and former Avon saleswomen. When Lillian was able she enjoyed square dancing, quilting and sewing. She was in the process of making quilts for her new grandchildren when her health began to decline.
Lillian is survived by three children, Norman Jackson, Linda Jackson and Dixie (John) Reyers all of Sears; 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Dale in 2007 and a brother Paul Peckham.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place through the Corey Funeral Home in Evart.
