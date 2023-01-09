Beloved wife and mother Lin Johnson passed away on 1/3/2023. Born Linda Good, she is survived by her husband Dave of Holland, MI; brother Gary Good of Cadillac, MI; sister Cheryl Chapman of Cadillac, MI; and sons Dr. Joshua Pfent of Truckee, CA and Nicholas Pfent of Jacksonville, FL; as well as a flock of much-loved grandchildren.
She graduated from Central Michigan University as an elementary school teacher committed to education. As a lifelong learner, she continued her education later in life at Hope College and Davenport University, studying international business.
A family visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM at Lakeshore Memorial Services - 11939 James St. Holland, 49424.
There will also be a Celebration of Life picnic on Saturday, May 6, at Tunnel Park in the south pavilion at 12:00 PM.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.