TRAVERSE CITY — Linda Annette Puckett, 67, of Traverse City passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully on Monday, January 23, 2023 at French Manor Extended Care in Traverse City where she had made her home for the last couple of years.
Linda was born on Friday, March 4, 1955 to the late Leo LaVerne and Ruth Annette (Gillett) Harkert in Reed City. On Saturday, June 28, 1997, she married the love of her life, Raymond B. Puckett in Evart.
Raised in Evart, she attended Evart Public Schools and graduated from there in 1973. She was a talented flautist and sat first chair in the high school band. She was also an excellent guitarist. She began her college career at Ferris State and then transferred to Central Michigan University where she majored in voice. While growing up in Evart, she was the fifth generation of her family to be a member of Evart United Methodist Church and after moving to Cadillac, she was a member of the Cadillac United Methodist Church. In Traverse City, she was affiliated with Central United Methodist Church.
Deciding to pursue a career as a dental assistant, Linda became certified and worked in the field for over 25 years. She initially worked for Dental Health Professionals in Cadillac and after Linda and Ray moved to Traverse City in 1999, she was employed by Dr. Keith Kramer. Ray's work with Rexair in Cadillac, had him traveling all around the world. On occasion, she would join him, but they really enjoyed their times vacationing in warmer climates with their good friends Loretta and Steve Bliss. And of course, a trip to the casino always had Linda smiling. She and Ray thoroughly enjoyed entertaining at their home and barbeques in the back yard.
Her declining health over the years required her to seek help in several assisted living centers in Traverse City and we would like to thank her caregivers for their excellent care and the love they extended to her.
Linda is survived by her brother Rick Harkert and his wife Jody, of Traverse City; niece, Kendry (Matt) Scott of Interlochen; nephews, Nicholas (Lindsay) Harkert of Manton and Tyler (Lexie Grunwell) Harkert of Traverse City; great nieces and nephews, Tessa, Riley, Christopher, Noah, Liam and Elijah; step-son Matthew (Leslie) Puckett of Portage; stepdaughters, Tina Niehart of Sarasota, FL and Renee Puckett of Grand Rapids and step-grandchildren, Kyle, Emma and Mason. Linda is also survived by her aunts, Louise Lantz of Lansing and Lilah Gillett of Overland Park, KS; her uncle and aunt, David and Pat Gillett of Holland and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray; her Mom and Dad and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation for Linda will take place on Friday, January 27 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at The Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 28 in the Chapel of Central United Methodist Church, Traverse City with Pastor Chris Lane officiating. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery at a later time.
Memorial contributions in Linda's memory may be directed to the Choral Music Program at Central United Methodist Church or to the American Diabetes Association.
