Linda Bobette Raymond, longtime resident of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 74.
Linda was born in Flint, the eldest of seven children, on March 27, 1948, to Robert and Shirley (Richardson) Coleman. She grew up and attended school in Mt. Morris, MI before her family relocated to Marion in 1964. Linda became a graduate of Marion High School in 1966. After seeing a young man cruising the streets of Marion, they were finally introduced at a school dance, and the rest as they say was history, she wed Dale Raymond on June 25th, 1966.
Linda made her living with Marion Public Schools where she worked as a parapro before her eventual retirement. From a young age of helping raise her brothers and sisters, to starting a family of her own, Linda enjoyed every opportunity to work with and love on kids. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed helping her community and was generous with her time and talents serving as a Marion School Board member for a number of years. She created many memories traveling to Florida over the years as well as their annual Cuzns get-together's with Richard, Marcia, Linda, Rowland, Greg, Phyllis, Bruce, and Sharon. She will be deeply missed by many.
Linda is survived by her loving husband of over 56 years, Dale Raymond of Marion; her three children, Troy (Kat) Raymond, Kimberly Raymond, and Christopher (Elicia) Raymond all of Marion; seven, grandchildren, Brittany, Tyler, Makayela, Haley, Christopher, Madalyn, and Ashton; step-grandson, Christopher Lee; one great-grandchild, Nolan; her siblings, Lois, Cheri, Pam, Roberta, Robert, and Lori; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as many other loving family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday November 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm, at the Marion United Methodist Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will take place in the spring at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family in care of Dale Raymond.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
