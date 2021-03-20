Linda Cheryl Ahlgren

Linda Cheryl (King) Ahlgren of Sears, MI flew away into the arms of her Savior on February 28, 2021 with her children by her bedside.
She was born on August 7, 1943 in Detroit, MI to parents John L. King Jr. and Evelyn R. (Spires) King. She grew up in Royal Oak, MI and has resided in Chelsea, Grass Lake, Monroe, Holland, Shelby Township, Owosso, and Sears, MI.
Linda married Walter Charles (Corky, Chuck) Ahlgren on August 14, 1964 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Royal Oak, MI. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She worked for Michigan Bell Telephone Company from 1961 to 1967. She got a degree in Early Childhood Education from Macomb Community College and worked as a nanny, teacher, and daycare director.
Linda was a dedicated mother and nana/grandma on the lake who cherished her children and grandchildren. She was a strong Christian and very active in her church leading bible studies, participating in quilting and generally living her life as a sacrificial servant of Christ. She enjoyed the piano, choir, sewing, reading, gardening, bird-watching and all of God's creation.
She was the beloved mother of Christopher (Katherine) Ahlgren of Shelby Twp MI and Jodi (Greg) Drogowski of Indian River MI; adored grandmother of Jessica (Derek) Laffoon, Caleb (Johnna) Drogowski, Melissa (Tyler) Etrich, Rebekah (Brian) Mason, Jacob Drogowski and Meaghan, Malachi and Myles Ahlgren; and was soon to be a great-grandmother to baby 'E'. Linda was also a bonus grandmother to the Cattanach children: Michael, Matthew, Lucy and Joseph.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her mother and father.
She is survived by her brothers John (Janet) King of Falls Church VA and Geoff King of Flagstaff AZ; her sister Judi King of Frankenmuth MI; her sisters-in-law Trini King of Owosso MI and Pat Price of Las Vegas NV; several nieces and a nephew; and many cousins.
Linda donated her body to the University of Michigan School of Anatomy to be used to further medical research. Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. at City on a Hill Community Church in Indian River MI with a luncheon following. Pastor Matt Karlson will be officiating the service. The family requests no flowers. Instead, please consider a donation to Lutherans for Life, one of the charities about which Linda was most passionate.
