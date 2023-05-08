Linda Faye Peterson
Linda Peterson (Virginia Slim to her husband), passed away May 1, 2023, at the age of 74 surrounded by family.

Linda was born in Norfolk, VA on Dec. 18, 1948 to Frank & Lucille Jones.

Linda married the love of her life, Terry R. Peterson, on January 14, 1967 , and was married an amazing 56 years. Linda was the mother to Wayne (Krystalynne) Peterson, Terrie Peterson, Laura (Daniel) Dahlquist & Cindy (Craig) Finkbeiner. She resided in Evart, MI. and after working 23 years and retiring from Evart Products, she went to work for the Muskegon Youth Home for six years, which brought her great joy working with those children.

Linda enjoyed traveling with family, trips to the casino and being with her husband, Terry. Linda had a passion for feeding the wildlife outside her home, having the deer and other critters come right up to the door. Linda was devoted to her four children growing up and she never missed an event they were a part of. Linda’s grandchildren, Brandon Peterson, Levi Hicks, Brittnie Finkbeiner, Cole Pylman, Leslie Hicks, Christy Finkbeiner & Alexis Pylman brought such joy to her as did her 9 great grandkids. She cherished every minute with them.

Linda was an amazing wife/mother/grandmother, who was always thinking of others; even in death. Linda’s last wish was to have her body donated to U of M for Science. She will be missed by many. Please join us for her Celebration of Life luncheon, which will be at the Osceola County FairGrounds, June 4th, from 12-3pm. Please come with your favorite story or memory of Linda.

