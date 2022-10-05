Linda Kathryn Gwinn, of Manton, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022 at her home with family by her side. She was 73.
Linda was born on September 5, 1949 to Bernard and Frieda (LaVoy) Gillenkirk in Monroe, Michigan. She spent her career working for Red Roof Inn for over 25 years. On June 21, 1991 she entered into marriage with Jeffery David Gwinn in Troy, Michigan. In her spare time, she could often be found outside gardening. Linda liked making special trips to the casino. She loved her dogs and cherished the time spent with her family.
Linda is survived by her loving husband, Jeffery Gwinn of Manton; son, Shawn Crockett of Monroe; daughter, Denise Webb of Monroe; sister, Joyce Miller of Ohio; brothers, Michael Gillenkirk of Lansing and Bob Gillenkirk of Warren; and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard and Frieda Gillenkirk;
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.