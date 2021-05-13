Linda Kay Presley-Rogner of Manton passed away Wednesday morning, May 12, 2021 at her home. She was 70. Linda was born on February 28, 1951 in Flint, Michigan to Akery Kenneth & Joyce Stella (Spieler) Presley and they preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Beecher High School in Flint, Michigan and soon after she went to work in retail business and for many years she took care of her sister Betty after she was in an accident. Later Linda went on to receive her associate's degree from Baker College. In 1989 she moved to the Falmouth area where she lived until 2002 when she moved to Manton. While living in the Cadillac/Manton area she had been employed at Baird Cotter & Bishop for many years. Linda enjoyed hunting, fishing, leatherworking, crafting and baking.
Survivors include her children: Kenny Presley (Ashley Lattimer) of Lake City, Michael (Heather) Presley of Irons, Aaron Presley (Lindsey Adams) Manton, Jessica Rogner of Tustin, and T.J. Rogner of Manton; 6 grandchildren: Kole, Dakota, Luke, Abigail, Tyler, and Jasmyne; a brother, Kenneth Presley and a sister, Peggy (Larry) Thompson all of Missouri; and Linda's special friend, Paul Dowland of Harrison. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Dora & Betty Presley.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Monday, May 17, 2021 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Ron Klimp officiating. Her final resting place will be New Hope Cemetery in Pollard, Arkansas. Memorial contributions may be made to the Friends Ministry of Lake City. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
