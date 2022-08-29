Linda L. Freeman, age 77, of Cadillac passed away August 26, 2022 in Cadillac, Michigan.
She was born December 20, 1944 in Croswell, Michigan, the daughter of the late Francis and Eileen (Wedge) Carson.
She and Thomas Freeman were married February 5, 1966.
Linda worked at Citizens Federal Savings and Semco Gas in Port Huron before retiring.
She is survived by her husband, Thomas; and two sons, Michael (Jennifer) of Cadillac and Scott of Woburn, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Hayley, Hannah, Mason, Reid and Cole.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Rev. Scott Torkko officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service.
An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
