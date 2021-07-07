Linda L. Haver, age 81 of Lake City, passed away Monday, July 5, 2021 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
Linda was born August 19, 1939 in McBain to Russell and Fern (Frohberg) Jackson.
She graduated with the Class of 1957 from Cadillac High School and met the love of her life, Gordon T. Haver in 1959. They were united in marriage on January 9, 1960 while Gordon was in the Army. The first eight months of their marriage was spent at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri where Gordon was stationed. After his military discharge they moved to Lake City, bought a house and raised two daughters, Paula and Jodie.
Linda cared for children in her licensed day care home for almost thirty years. She worked as a lunch lady at the school cafeteria and volunteered as a Girl Scout leader for Brownie and Junior troops for ten years. Linda managed the Lake City Sports Booster Club concession stand for fifteen years. She and Gordon enjoyed riding motorcycles and put many miles on their bike and were members of the Cadillac Motorcycle Club.
They enjoyed the local Senior Centers after retirement, enjoying the dances, lunches, jam sessions and especially the visits with friends. After more than sixty years of marriage, her best friend, Gordon preceded her in death on August 12, 2020.
Linda was a member of the Lake City First Presbyterian Church and volunteered as a preschool Sunday School teacher for many years.
Linda's time became occupied with numerous sporting, band, chorus and acting events with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her two daughters: Paula (Dallas Jr.) Schuster of Cadillac and Jodie (Karl) Vanderstow of Lake City, five grandchildren: Joy (Josh) Beard, Amber (Brad) Besko, Aubrey Vanderstow, Zakary Slocum and Pallas Schuster (Jeremy Ward) and a brother in law, Franklin Haver and a sister in law, Alice Jackson.
Linda was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Ronny and Larry Jackson.
A Graveside Service will be held Sunday, July 25, 2021 at 3:00 pm at the Lake City Cemetery with Pastor Jan Jasperse officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Lake City First Presbyterian Church or the Merritt Golden Agers.
Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family and words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.