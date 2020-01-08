CADILLAC — Linda Lee Whalen of Cadillac passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 peacefully at home with her husband/ best friend (Mike) and the Riley dog beside her. After almost 17 years of battling COPD God has decided it was time for Linda to enter Heaven’s gate! Linda was born April 5, 1948.
Linda was loving, caring, supportive, and just a compassionate beautiful person. We were all blessed to have known this wonderful Lady. Linda was a dedicated mother, grandmother and a remarkable homemaker. Linda loved and cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, and the TV shows of the many inspiring talented performers. She was a remarkable cook and was known for her famous (family recipe) one of a kind Monster cookie. Linda loved her Riley Dog, dancing, gardening, crafts, and watching the many birds and animals that would visit on a daily basis. Mother nature was always a soothing feeling in her heart. She loved the State of Michigan, especially the Cadillac area.
Linda was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerald Lee Gall; her daughter, Tracey Jean Murray; and her mother, Margaret Martin.
Linda is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 28 years, Michael S. Whalen and the Riley Dog. (Son) Donald Gall who lives in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, with his loving wife Nancy and their daughters Stephanie and Brooklin. (Son) Shawn Gall who lives in North Olmsted, Ohio, with his loving wife Kari and their daughter Amber and their son Evan. Also, two grandchildren Chris Carlos and Linsey Murray.
Thank you to each and every one of you that has helped and cared for Linda in your own special way through her many years of battling her illness. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts! May God bless each and every one of you.
At a later date a private ceremony of immediate family will celebrate Linda’s life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Munson Hospice or to the Inland Lakes Chapter 39 of the Michigan Disabled American Veterans. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
