Linda Lou Jurik of Luther passed away, July 24, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 82.
Linda was born October 2, 1940 in Reed City, Michigan to Fred W. and Bertha Hannah (Millington) Syers and they preceded her in death.
Linda graduated from Luther High School in 1958 and had a very successful basketball career there with her own mother not only as her teacher but coach as well. In 1970 Linda began her career with Pine River Area Public Schools. She was a bus driver for seven years until she became the secretary of Luther Elementary where she was for 20 years. The last few years of Linda's career were spent as the assistant to the superintendent of schools until retiring in 2001. In 2002 she was appointed to fill a school board vacancy and was reelected for an additional term, serving until 2008. She was influential in facilitating Luther High School Banquet and was a longtime emcee of the event. In 2018 Linda was inducted into the Pine River Area Schools Hall of Fame for all the contributions she made over the years.
Mrs. Jurik felt very strongly about education, she loved working in the schools and with the students. She had a gift of connecting with people and never met a stranger. Mrs. Jurik loved to take care of others, not only her family and ones close to her but students at school as well. She had a big heart and was never slow to recognize and help with the extra needs of a student.
She also loved sports and was an avid University of Michigan football and basketball fan. Mrs. Jurik loved supporting her grandsons, from basketball to motocross; she was always interested in their lives. She cared deeply about her family. Mrs. Juik was an excellent baker and loved to share her baked goods; knowing the preference of those close to her. She had a spirit of generosity and community; always supporting organizations to better her community. Mrs. Jurik was a long time member of the United Methodist Church of Luther and played the organ and piano there for many years.
On June 18, 1960 at the United Methodist Church of Luther she married Eugene G. "Gene" Jurik and he survives her along with their children, Kimberly Miller of Hoxeyville and Jeffrey (Crystal) Jurik of Luther; grandsons, Marcus and Tyler Jurik; half sister, Aileen Carlson; in-laws: James (Arlene) Jurik, Thomas (Pat) Jurik, John (Janet) Jurik; a special nephew, Scott Fuller and many other nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Jurik was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Harold Miller; siblings, Evelyn Thole and Ernest Syers; a special niece, Monica McDonald and parents-in-law, Thomas and Bessie Jurik.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Luther Lions Club with Pastor Scott Loomis officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Her final resting place will be Bankers Cemetery in South Branch Township with internment at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church of Luther Building Fund, Luther Library or Luther Lions Club. An online guestbook will be available at www.petersonfh.com.
